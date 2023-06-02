Shameik Moore Introduces Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Shameik Moore introduces Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Hailee Steinfeld at the UK Premiere earlier today.

I just got back from the UK Gala Premiere of Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse in the IMAX Cineworld on Leicester Square. Much anticipated, the producers were making sure everyone was happy, with free popcorn and beer for attendees, as well as posters and collectible cards on our way out. And to introduce the show, we had voice stars of the movie, Daniel Kaluuya playing Spider-Punk, Shameik Moore playing Miles Morales, and Hailee Steinfeld playing Spider-Gwen.

Short and sweet. Sadly we never got a chance to see Daniel Kaluuya reprise his lipsynch of Man's Not Hot from the Black Panther premiere all those years ago.

There were big queues outside in Leicester Square for us all. Though someone had Prime position.

The Red Carpet was blue (and a little restrained by the nearby building works). But they made it work.

With plenty of places to strike a pose for the cameras, inside and out, in front of a Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse logo or three.

And the Spider-Man cosplay had only just begun.

The free beers were lined up for when people made it off the blue carpet and into the blue cinema.

And look! It worked! Even the stairs were animated…

which could have been a trip hazard if you believed that Miles Morales was trying to web your feet together when walking up and down.

Walking through the lobby was also wall-to-wall Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse imagery…

And then wall-to-wall Spider-Men as well.

So many Spider-People of infinite variety, and all catered to by the modern cosplay costume industry.

The stars of the show had rows dedicated to their entourage. Definitely a pecking order of who had how many reserved seats. The whole place was fully packed before the show began.

As the DJ played some banging beats, the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse tunnel spiralled above her head.

And yes that is Leigh Francis, otherwise known as Avid Merrion or Keith Lemon, a few seats down from me. He's a lucky charm, he was there at my first movie premiere, for Iron Man back in 2008, and I took his photo then as well, complete with steam iron. He's aged a lot better than I have in the fifteen years since. Bo Selecta!

I do hope he took his hat off before the movie began…

