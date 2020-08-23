When I Took An Actual Iron To The London Premiere Of Iron Man In 2008

It took a while to dig these photos out of storage, as the original Lying In The Gutters column from Comic Book Resources no longer has them attached to the article. But, as taken by Marysia Kay for me at the time, when we attending the London premiere of the first Iron Man movie, they do remain rather special. It was the first movie premiere or indeed press movie screening I had attended, I think. It was in the early, cheaper days of Marvel Studios, and the only big star from the movie attending was Gwyneth Paltrow, and that's only because she was living locally at the time. But a whole bunch of high-profile geeks turned out and I guess I was carried along in that number. I also thought it would be the most hilarious thing to bring an actual electric iron along with we and see if I could get any photos of people with it. As you can tell, I may have succeeded – and quite entertainingly a number of the actors I noticed have become far more involved in geekier TV shows and films in the twelve years since.

Matt Berry, now better known for What We Do In The Shadows. "IRON!"

Peter Davison, better known as The Fifth Doctor Who.

Frank Skinner, or the bloke who appeared as the train engineer on the Orient Express in Doctor Who.

Leigh Francis, or Avid Merrion or Keith Lemon – now better known as the guy who decided impersonating black celebrities was no longe the done thing.

Jon Culshaw, now better known for impersonating Tom Baker in Dead Ringers and for playing Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart in the audio adventures.

Rowland Rivron – legendary alternative comedian, no idea what he's up to now. Checks. Making short films, apparently. Something called "The Blundering Idiots". Will keep a look out.

Al Murray, Pub Landlord. Last seen standing for Parliament.

Peter Serafinowicz – voiced Darth Maul and was in Spaced and Shaun Of The Dead, would play The Tick and appear in Guardians Of The Galaxy. Currently best known for his Sassy Trump videos. That's his brother in the background…

And Tom Hollander, who would later appear in The Thick Of It, In The Loop, Rev, Pirates Of The Caribbean, and was utterly brilliant in the stage play revival of Travesties.

Oh yes, and Gwyneth Paltrow. With security guard…

Sorry Gwyneth.

And a younger, pre-Netflix Mark Millar.

Nothing's changed, has it?