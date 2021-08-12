Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Remains a Theatrical Release

Earlier today, Sony Pictures was the first studio to delay a major domestic release due to spiking COVID-19 numbers. Since we apparently never escaped March of 2020, Sony slapped a bandaid over the gaping, infected wound and delayed the movie by a whole three weeks. We thought there was a pretty good chance that Disney would make Shang-Chi, and The Legend of The Ten Rings was going to be the next big movie to get a hybrid release. However, during the Disney Investor Call that is currently going on, Bob Chapek explained that they wouldn't be doing a hybrid release despite the rising numbers. He cited the fact that you need to put a stake in the ground and keep it there at some point. He went on to say that Free Guy, which is a little different because it had to be a theatrical release because of the Fox acquisition, which Chapek more or less confirmed, and Shang-Chi are going to be the experiments for the new 45-day release window the same way that the previous hybrid releases were also experiments.

The question Chapek was actually asked was about possibly delaying again because of the box office drops last month, but the reality of the situation is they really can't do that. The Marvel Machine can't keep getting delayed over and over again, but it's also a situation where absolutely no one wins. The box office for both of these movies is probably going to be on the low side because of the COVID numbers, and Disney is likely going to get some flack for failing to give people options. They are backed into a corner because theatrical, hybrid, they all have pros and cons, and there is no winning. We'll have to see how the 45-day window ends up working out, but people are spoiler worried for Marvel movies. People can barely hold back plastering spoilers all over social media opening weekend, let alone six weeks.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.