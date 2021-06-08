Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Teases a Larger Sequel

We already have high hopes for the upcoming sequel to DC's massive superhero hit Shazam, and the upcoming film's director is making it known he's fairly confident about the future as well.

David F. Sandberg, director of the upcoming Shazam sequel, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods took to Instagram for a fan Q&A where he dropped a few hints about what to expect from the second outing. Sandberg generally answered a variety of questions surrounding the sophomore Shazam film, also confirming that there isn't a Black Adam crossover planned at the moment – a sensible choice considering the solo project in development. On the other hand, in response to someone asking if it was more "self-contained," the director hints, "scope is definitely bigger than the first movie."

The film has already enlisted an esteemed supporting cast that includes Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, who will both portray the equally powerful villains of the sequel and daughters of Atlas, Kalypso, and Hespera (replacing Mark Strong's role as an antagonist). Based on the DC Comics superpowered character (who is also known as Billy Batson), Sandberg's 2019 Shazam movie brought the all-powerful character to life as a young boy turned genuine, grown hero. In a moment's time, Billy steps up to his new role as a notable comic book icon (brought to life by Zachary Levi), and it makes him a lighter hero than modern genre films are used to. Considering it was able to approach $400 million profit in the box office, it obviously connected with audiences, so a sequel felt like a clear path for the studio.

Now that we're getting confirmations on a strong cast, new costumes, promises for something extravagant, and a title that implies it's something epic, Shazam! Fury of the Gods really can't come soon enough!

