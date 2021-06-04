Shazam! 2 Director David F Sandberg Shows New Suit in Teaser…Sort Of

In what I and perhaps others like to refer to as the "DC Extended Universe's Happy Place," director David F. Sandberg offered fans of Billy Batson and his alter ego a tease of the hero's new costume for Shazam! Fury of the Gods on social media writing, "Coming soon…ish". The teaser starts with a dimly lit closeup of Shazam's new costume, starting with his boots, followed up with a closeup of his left firearm with gauntlet followed up with his right forearm, gauntlet and belt. The next shot focuses on his chest before a dark silhouette reveal in the full-body shot as the hero (Zachary Levi) asks, "Why is it so dark?" referencing his current environment that lacks light and likely offering a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Snyderverse before adding, "Probably would have been a good idea to have one light."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Production Info

The 2019 film Shazam! became one of the most critically acclaimed successes for DCEU despite not being as heavy a box office powerhouse as its better-known superheroes at $363 million globally at the box office. The original plot follows Billy, an adolescent foster teen who finds a mysterious old wizard (Djimon Hounsou) that bequeaths his powers to him upon citing his name while bestowing his staff. The hero is pursued by the villainous Dr. Silvana (Mark Strong), who seeks more power after the wizard rejected him for his impurity. Returning for Fury of the Gods are Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Adam Brody, Grace Fulton, Michelle Borth, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews. The family will fight against the daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler. The film is slated for a 2023 release.