Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: shrek 5

Shrek 5: Zendaya Has Joined The Cast As Shrek's Daughter

Dreamworks and Universal have released a cast announcement video for Shrek 5, which confirms that Zendaya will voice one of Shrek's daughters.

Article Summary Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Shrek's daughter, adding star power to the beloved franchise.

New cast video reveals animation style change, sparking excitement and curiosity among fans.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn with a screenplay by Michael McCullers.

After a release shift, Shrek 5 is set for a festive debut on December 23, 2026.

We learned about a new member of the cast of Shrek 5 today. Dreamworks put out a brief cast announcement video that shows off our three main characters, Shrek (Mike Myers), Fiona (Cameron Diaz), and Donkey (Eddie Murphy), in what might be the animation style for the new movie. It's a little different from the last couple of films, but it's been a hot minute since Shrek Forever After in 2010. I'd be worried if things didn't look a little bit different after a decade and a half. I know people who are obsessed with this series are at the age when they think change is bad, but not all change is bad. So before everyone freaks out, give it a chance; the script and the jokes made the first Shrek the culture touchstone it was, not the animation. In the cast announcement video, we also get a glimpse of one of Shrek and Fiona's daughters, and we learn that she'll be voiced by the one and only Zendaya.

For an entire generation of people, Shrek was kind of a defining movie moment for them. It was people who were raised on Disney films seeing someone making fun of the movies they grew up on for the first time. The film also exploded and became a cultural touchstone. The second film was about as good as the first, but the third and fourth did not keep up the quality, and the series hasn't been around much since, aside from the fact that the spin-off Puss in Boots films were way better than they had any right to be. There were rumblings in 2016, but nothing solid came until last summer when Dreamworks finally confirmed that the film was happening. The film is set to be directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn and co-directed by Brad Ableson from a screenplay written by Michael McCullers. Initially, Shrek 5 had a prime-time July release date, but Shrek 5 is a Christmas movie now that will be released on December 23, 2026. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was also released right around this time in 2022 and did really well, so this release date makes sense.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!