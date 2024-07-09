Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: shrek 5

Dreamworks Has Officially Dated Shrek 5 For 2026

Dreamworks has officially dated Shrek 5 for July 2026. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are currently set to reprise their roles.

Article Summary Dreamworks announces Shrek 5 release date: July 1, 2026 with returning cast.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz to reprise iconic roles in new sequel.

Eddie Murphy reveals work on Shrek 5 and a Donkey spin-off movie is underway.

Millennials rejoice as Shrek returns, reflecting on the franchise's cultural impact.

We knew that another Shrek film was in the works, but no one had anything definitive about the movie just yet. However, now we know at least something about Sherk 5. Dreamworks took to its official social media to announce that the film has been dated for July 1, 2026, and that original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are set to return. At the moment, we don't know if Antonio Banderas will return as Puss in Boots after carrying this franchise on his back for the last couple of years and putting out films like The Last Wish that had zero business being as good as it was.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Needless to say, an entire generation of millennials is excited that this movie is coming out. Shrek came out at a perfect time for a specific generation of people because they were raised on Disney fairytales as young children. However, Sherk came along as they were entering their pre-teen and teenage years, just as they were beginning to deconstruct and question the very stories they were raised on. They hold a special place for some people, and the first two movies are good, full stop, even if the series went completely off the rails by the third film.

We don't know much about Shrek 5 at the moment, but we learned about this film by accident last month. Murphy spoke to Collider and revealed, "We started doing [the next] Shrek four or five months ago. I did this. I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year; we'll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]. No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek. I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next."

