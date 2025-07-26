Posted in: Horror, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Cineverse, Silent Night Deadly Night

Silent Night, Deadly Night Remake Gets First Trailer From Cineverse

Cineverse surprised SDCC today and released the first trailer for their remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night. It hits theaters in December.

Directed by Mike P. Nelson and starring Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, and more horror favorites.

Known for Terrifier and Toxic Avenger, Cineverse promises an unrated, blood-soaked holiday slasher experience.

Anticipation is high for Campbell's chilling performance as Billy in this reimagined Christmas horror classic.

Silent Night, Deadly Night is returning to theaters this holiday season, from the good folks at Cineverse. You know them; they released Terrifier 2 and 3, and have the Toxic Avenger reboot coming at the end of August. Well, they are also reviving the ultimate holiday-themed slasher, this time from director Mike P. Nelson. The stars are Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, and David Tomlinson. Smartly, they are releasing this into theaters on December 12, giving it a long runway to gobble up those sweet, sweet holiday dollars.

Silent Night, Deadly Night Synopsis

A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents' grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: "Have you been naughty?". EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steven Schneider, Anthony Masi, Sarah Eilts, Brandon Hill, Brad Miska, Erick Opeka, Yolanda Macias, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor. PRODUCERS: Scott Schneid, Dennis Whitehead, Jamie R. Thompson, Erik Bernard, Jeremy Torrie

I am way more excited for this than I thought I would be, and the reason for that is Rohan Campbell. He was, of course, Corey in Halloween Ends, a criminally underrated film in which he delivered one of the best performances in a slasher film ever. I said what I said. He is highly underrated as an actor, and his descent into madness in Silent Night, Deadly Night should be a joy to watch. As usual with their releases, Cineverse is also promising to release this unrated, and you best believe that means we are in for a bloody, bloody Christmas.

This almost can't fail, and is yet another smart move by Cineverse, which continues to put the highest quality slashers and gore on the largest screens possible. Silent Night, Deadly Night releases in theaters on December 12.

