Sinners: Survive Until Sunrise In A New TV Spot, 2 Images, And Poster

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for Sinners that asks you to "survive until sunrise." We also have two new images and a new poster.

Article Summary Warner Bros. reveals new TV spot for Sinners, urging audiences to "survive until sunrise".

Two fresh images and a well-designed poster offer new teasers for the thriller.

Marketing remains sporadic; awareness needs boosting for better box office prospects.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners hits theaters April 18, 2025.

We can hope now that we're getting ready to leave March, Warner Bros. can start giving its two very different films a little marketing love. While A Minecraft Movie seems to be getting a decent push these days, Sinners is still sitting in this weird limbo where they aren't releasing or telling us much about the film. If there was a junket for this film, the deadline either hasn't happened yet, or it's going to be very close to the release date. For now, we still have bits and pieces coming in on a fairly regular basis, even if they aren't telling us much. We got a new TV spot today, which tells us we need to "survive until sunrise." Then we got two more high-quality images, and Letterboxd dropped a new poster as well. It's a poster that's even well designed; we love to see it. This feels like a movie people don't know is coming out if they aren't online, which Warner Bros. needs to change quickly if they want any chance at the box office.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

