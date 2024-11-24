Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: Anora, film, Mikey Madison, once upon a time in hollywood, quentin tarantino

Mikey Madison Reflects on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Casting

Mikey Madison shares her first major audition experience with Quentin Tarantino for the popular film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Her role as Susan "Sadie" Atkins marked her breakout in Hollywood.

Post Hollywood success, Madison shines in Scream and Anora.

Anora wins Palme d'Or, showcasing Madison's versatile talent.

At just 25 years old, rising star Mikey Madison has already made a significant mark with her versatile performances in projects like Scream (2022) and the recent hit film Anora. Her journey to stardom, however, began with a memorable role as Manson Family member Susan "Sadie" Atkins in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Reflecting on the experience, Madison recently told Jimmy Kimmel Live, "[Tarantino is] my absolute hero. He's one of the reasons I wanted to be an actress. I got this audition, I think I was like 19 years old, and I was like, this is my one opportunity to meet Quentin Tarantino, so I'm just gonna go all out. I did a lot of research into the Manson Family, and I found out that they would take a lot of acid trips together, so I painted this painting like my character was on this wild acid trip, and I wrote a very dramatic poem to Charles Manson on the back. I cut off a piece of my hair and sowed it, and I very dramatically performed it to Quentin, and I guess he liked it. That's how I knew that I got the role because I walked into the chemistry read, and it was hanging in his office."

Mikey Madison's Mainstream Recognition

Following her success in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Madison continued to build her career with notable performances in Scream (2022), where she played Amber Freeman, a new addition to the iconic horror franchise. Her portrayal of Freeman showcased her ability to bring depth and intensity to her characters, earning her praise from both critics and fans.

Madison's latest achievement is her starring role in Anora, a romantic drama directed by Sean Baker. In the film, she plays the titular character, a stripper and sex worker, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, going on to win the prestigious Palme d'Or, further cementing Madison's status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Anora is in theaters now.

