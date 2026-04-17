Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, kathryn newton

Avengers: Doomsday – Kathryn Newton Confirms Return As Cassie Lang

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Kathryn Newton took to social media to unbox her own tiny Avengers: Doomsday chair to confirm she is returning as Cassie Lang.

Article Summary Kathryn Newton confirms her return as Cassie Lang in Avengers: Doomsday on social media gaining her own chair from the infamous chair stream.

New footage at CinemaCon seemed to confirmCassie Lang's return ahead of Newton's confirmation.

Anthony and Joe Russo officially return as directors for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026, leading into Secret Wars in 2027.

We saw what appeared to be her in the footage screened at CinemaCon last night, and now it's official. If any of you remember, because I refuse to let it go, Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday with this hour-long stream of revealing chairs with actors' names on them. It got very old very fast, but one cute thing they did was when they announced that Paul Rudd would be returning as Scott Lang, they made his chair tiny. Well, it appears they are doing the same thing for another tiny hero. Kathryn Newton took to social media to unbox her very own tiny Avengers: Doomsday chair, emblazoned with her name, to formally confirm that she is also returning for the film.

We thought we saw her during a very brief moment in the footage we saw at CunemaCon last night, but it was pretty quick. Who else would Scott be kissing on the forehead like that? Newton is adorable, and we just got to interview her for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, so it's fantastic to see her suiting her as a Young Avenger for round two.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March 2025, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

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