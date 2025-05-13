Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: smurfs

Smurfs: The DJ Marshmello Joins The Voice Cast In An Unknown Role

The masked DJ known as Marshmello has joined the cast of Smurfs in an unknown role. The film, which stars Rihanna, will be released on July 18th.

Article Summary Marshmello joins the voice cast of the new Smurfs animated movie in a mysterious undisclosed role.

Rihanna leads the star-studded cast as Smurfette, with the film set to hit theaters on July 18th, 2025.

Paramount has kept promotion for Smurfs under wraps, with bigger campaigns expected soon.

The film marks the first big screen Smurfs adventure since 2017, aiming to capture family audiences.

July is a packed release schedule, and while all eyes might be on Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, or Superman, you shouldn't ever underestimate the draw of a family animated film. The Smurfs have been gone from the big screen since 2017, following two other hybrid releases. They weren't critical smash hits but did well enough at the box office. The Smurfs are returning with Smurfs this July, and Rihanna signed on to be the voice of Smurfette. In terms of marketing, Paramount has been pretty quiet, but once Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is released later this month, you can assume this film will be everywhere. They are also not done with a little stunt casting. According to Variety, the DJ known as Marshmello will be voicing a character in the movie. We don't know what character or anything about the role, just that he's part of the film.

Smurfs: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. It will be released on July 18, 2025.

