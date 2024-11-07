Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: freddie prinze jr, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Adds Four More To Cast

I Know What You Did Last Summer rounded out the cast today, adding four more to the production. It releases in theaters next summer.

Article Summary I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel cast features new additions including Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for Do Revenge, brings fresh excitement to the iconic 90s thriller.

Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed, while Jennifer Love Hewitt is still in talks for a return to the sequel.

Sony sets release date for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel on July 18th, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is returning to theaters next year, and today, the production rounded out the cast for the film by adding four new members to the ensemble. Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette join the previously announced Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Haur-King, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Jennifer Love Hewitt is still in talks to return for the sequel. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th, 2025. Deadline had the news of casting being complete.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Less Than A Year Away

The sole reason I am interested in this right now is Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Apparently, her pitch for this blew Sony away, which perks my ears up. The amount of 90s flare Robinson could inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer. It would be interesting if Hewitt did not return, as this entire franchise was built around making her a star like Neve Campbell ala Scream. They were even on the same show back then, the Fox drama Party of Five. I am sure she will be there, especially since they locked up Freddie.

Let's face it; this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. It was even written by Kevin Williamson. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt posted above, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very much of its time and not something that really needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will hit theaters on July 18th, 2025.

