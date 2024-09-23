Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: freddie prinze jr, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony

I Know What You Did Last Summer Officially Adds Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr. will indeed be back for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film, slated to release in 2025 from Sony.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is in negotiations to join Prinze Jr. for the new film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast will also include Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King.

Robinson's successful pitch to Sony and her work on Do Revenge make this revival an exciting prospect.

I Know What You Did Last Summer has officially brought one of the original stars back for the new sequel. Freddie Prinze Jr. will be back, playing the character Ray. His co-star and love interest from that original film and the 1998 sequel, Jennifer Love Hewitt, is still negotiating to return, according to Deadline. The sequel was given the go-ahead earlier this year and will also star Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing, with Sony releasing the film on July 18th, 2025. This will now be the third film in the canon since I am pretty sure they will ignore the very bad 2006 film and also the equally bad TV series from 2021 that aired on Prime Video.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 20 Years Ago

The sole reason I am interested in this right now is Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Apparently, her pitch for this blew Sony away, which perks my ears up. The amount of 90s flare Robinson could inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Let's face it; really, this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. It was even written by Kevin Williamson. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very much like it's time and not something that really needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will hit theaters on July 18th, 2025.

