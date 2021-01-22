Sony Pictures Delays Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, and More

Within moments of No Time To Die getting delayed, Sony Pictures has come in and just decided to delay everything. They were the first studio out of the gates in 2021 to delay a movie, but now it seems that they aren't here for taking any chances. While not going to so far to delay things a year, they have shifted almost everything back at least a couple of months, with the earliest a Sony movie opening being in June. As I said in the No Time To Die article, this is because of a terrible government and selfish people, but I won't go on that rant again except to say that 400,000 Americans are dead and people are still acting like wearing a mask is an affront to their personal liberties. Perhaps the mask will help hide how ugly those souls are. Anyway, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a bunch of big Sony Pictures movies got delayed, including two movies that have been in some form of development hell for years; Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was supposed to come out last summer, and we even got a teaser trailer for the movie, but it has now officially been delayed more than a year. It has been pushed from June 11th to November 11th. Meanwhile, the forever delayed Uncharted has fled to 2022, moving from July 16th to February 11, 2022. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has snagged the release date that Ghostbusters: Afterlife vacated and moved from April 2nd to June 11th. Kay Cannon's version of Cinderella has moved from February 5th to July 16th, but that one isn't that surprising, considering we've heard almost nothing about it. There will likely be more delays as we try to get the vaccine out there, but nothing is returning to normal anytime soon until we get our shit together. I would like nice things again, not to mention for thousands of people not to die daily, don't you? Wear your stupid mask and social distance.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, and Annie Potts. Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as mentor Victor Sullivan along with a supporting cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.