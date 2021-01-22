No Time To Die Gets Yet Another Delay This Time to the Fall

It was really only a matter of time before the studio dominos started to fall yet again. The reality of the situation at the domestic box office is that the previous government sat around with their thumbs up their asses, and a public acted like wearing masks, and social distancing was asking them to walk across broken glass Die Hard style. The vaccine is out there, but the rollout has been nothing short of a disaster, and we are in no way ready to get back to life as we know it. So thanks to the actions of selfish people who couldn't stop for three minutes to care that people were dying by the thousands daily, we don't get to have nice things. So well done, you assholes; 400,000 people are dead because you couldn't give a shit about anyone who isn't yourself—also movie delays. After Morbius delayed, we knew it was a matter of time before the next blockbuster was delayed, and once again, No Time To Die followed suit just like it did last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the last Daniel Craig James Bond movie has moved from April 2nd to October 8th

At this point, we can hope that people are going to be vaccinated by the fall, but the vaccine isn't going to solve all of our problems, not by a long shot, but to solve our problems would require a lot of people to not only hold themselves accountable but their loved ones as well. Let's get to it.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It will be released on