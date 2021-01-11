Sony Pictures Moves Morbius from March 2021 to October 2021

Here we go again. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to absolutely destroy the United States as more and more people are infected and die daily. The problems with the vaccine rollout are so bad that some doses have been thrown out because they couldn't get to the most desperate people before they went bad. The current administration is locked in a battle about whether or not the president that helped fan the flames of a domestic terror attack should be impeached [he fucking should be]. The new administration is running into problems before anyone has put a hand on a bible. So it's not looking good over here, so it's not surprising that there were rumblings that more delays were on the way for big theatrical releases, and the first domino has officially fallen. It's not only surprising that Sony Pictures is the first one out of the gate since they did delay most of their big releases pretty early on into the pandemic, and I wouldn't be surprised if Universal didn't make an announcement soon. According to Deadline, Morbius has been delayed from March 2021 to October 8, 2021.

Morbius is the first of the two big Sony Pictures Marvel movies that were supposed to come out in 2020 but had to get pushed back because of the pandemic. Now that Sony has become the first studio to delay a movie, maybe this game of chicken will end, and other studios will get rolling. Things are not going to be "okay" by the time spring rolls around; they're probably not going to be okay by the time the summer rolls around, we might have a fall movie season, and that's if we all get our collective shit together and get the vaccine, wear our masks, social distance, and maybe don't plan a g0d damn coup. Five people died last Wednesday; 2021 is off to a terrible start, so maybe let's try to be a little better than 2020. That bar is at the bottom of the ocean right now, and it still seems too high for us to clear it.

Summary: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on October 8, 2021.