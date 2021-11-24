Sony Pictures Teases Some New Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage

At this point, Sony Pictures is well known for how much of their movies they tend to release in clips, TV spots, trailers, and more. If you want to go into a Sony movie unspoiled, you should probably stop watching anything they post after the main trailer because they are going to show you a lot. Now that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out, Sony has moved on to heavily promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. The official Sony Pictures UK Twitter account shared not one, not two, but four 30 second spots for the upcoming movie. Now there isn't a ton of new footage here but considering the track record of Sony? There are going to be a lot more in the coming weeks. If you don't want to know too much about this movie, you might want to stop seeking out footage.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.