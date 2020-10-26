Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Ready to Start Filming in Atlanta

Having just wrapped his role as Nathan Drake for the live-action adaptation of Sony's Uncharted, Tom Holland is pumped entering his next Spider-Man film. The star posted on Instagram via Entertainment Weekly to provide a production update. "It's time for Spider-Man 3," the actor announced. "Let's go." Holland is set to travel to Atlanta to begin filming. Joining him will be his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe stepdad Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Stephen Strange, who will take over the "mentorship" role established originally by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Catching Up on MCU Spider-Man Story

Holland's Spidey-led film in 2019's Far From Home dealt with the immediate aftermath of Stark's death with his right-hand man Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) helped Peter Parker cope with his mentor's death. At the film's post-credits scene, J. Jonah Jameson, played by J. K. Simmons reprising the role he had from the Sam Raimi pre-MCU Spider-Man films, appeared on video in Times Square to reveal Spider-Man's true identity with Quentin Beck/Mysterio's (Jake Gyllenhaal) "final" act. Also returning will be Jamie Foxx's Max Dillon/Electro carried over from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 from Marc Webb when Andrew Garfield played the title role.

Paving Way for FOX/Sony Marvel Characters

Cumberbatch and Foxx's castings appear to confirm how Marvel addresses non-MCU canon entering the current MCU world, paving the way to other IPs like The Fantastic Four and X-Men. This was previously set up with Far From Home's introduction of the multiverse and another Phase IV film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, ironically, will be directed by Raimi. Jon Watts will return to direct the third untitled Holland Spider-Man film with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers writing. Also returning to co-star are Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori, reprising their roles as MJ, May, Ned, and Flash respectively. The film is tentatively scheduled for release in 2021.