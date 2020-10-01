Jaime Foxx Will Play Electro Again in Spider-Man 3

Well, this is something people didn't see coming [I resisted making a shocking pun I hope you're all proud of me]. Last month Disney officially delayed Black Widow to 2021 and while 2020 might not have any Marvel movies 2021 already has four. People already know about Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi but what some people might have forgotten about is that the third Tom Holland starring Spider-Man movie is also due to come out on December 17, 2021. Unlike many other movies in the Marvel pipeline, this one has almost no casting and no one knew anything about this one only that it's coming out. Well, we finally got a piece of casting and boy is it an interesting piece of casting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro which he had previously played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

While this might seem surprising to everyone if we stop and think about it for a moment it really isn't. Ever since J.K. Simmons reprised his role from the initial SPider-Man trilogy people have been wondering if they are linked. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse basically declared that all versions of canon are valid and the next Doctor Strange movie is going to lean into the concept of the multi-verse. DC has already done this combining their TV and movie universes but Marvel has not. This casting of Foxx seems to confirm that they are going full multi-verse which is fascinating, to say the least. The public is much more keen on the idea of the multi-verse than they were even a few years ago.

At the moment, Marvel isn't commenting and director Jon Watts is set to return with almost all of the main and supporting cast. The movie has already been delayed once due to COVID-19 so we'll have to see if it ends up being delayed again soon.