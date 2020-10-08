Spider-Man 3 Adds Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange to the Cast

It's Spider-Verse time, baby! This is something we all kind of expected, but it's still really cool to see it end up on screen. Sony and Marvel have been hinting that a Spider-Verse movie might be right around the corner for a while now. The Marvel universe has been much more cautious about making sure we know there is one universe of movies. Everything that came out before Iron Man in 2008 is something completely different and not canon. However, it seems that now that they've managed to get audiences to accept space Vikings, alien raccoons, talking trees, and magic that can't be called magic, it's time to embrace the idea of the multiverse. We knew they were doing this on some level, thanks to the title of Doctor Strange 2, but now they are going all in. J.K. Simmons appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home was the hint, and now we have Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro in Spider-Man 3 and now the final nail in the coffin that seems to confirm that we're getting a live-action Spider-Verse movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for the third Tom Holland starring Spider-Man movie.

Sony and Marvel have no comment at the time, but the report seems to indicate that Strange will be taking on the mentor role for Peter Parker left vacant by the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. The thing about Doctor Strange is thanks to his magic and portals; it's easy for him to pop in and out of wherever whatever movie or story needs him to be. At the moment, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are set to start shooting this month only in Atlanta and London, respectively. They will likely send Cumberbatch over to Atlanta to shoot for a few days, this is likely not a very large role, and then have him come back to London. At the moment, Spider-Man 3 has one of the four Marvel movies set to come out next year on December 17, 2021, but that could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on March 25, 2022.