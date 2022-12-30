Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Not "A Kid's Movie"

In the year 2022 and we are still talking about whether or not animated movies are for kids or not. We'll have to thank former Disney CEO Bob Chapek for saying that out loud, and now we're having that conversation again. Animated movies have been for everyone for a very long time. Yet, some people continue to think that the medium is for children and then say "kid's movie" with a negative connotation, like children's entertainment is somehow lesser. In an interview with The Direct, the senior character animator on the film Ere Santos talked about how challenging the project was and some of the characters' choices that led to the realization that it was not "a kid's movie."

"It was really challenging project. So it was a lot of frustrating times, something every production has. But what kind of kept us going was we'd be frustrated, or something would change, or a sequence was cut, and then we'd see a new render, and we'd be like, 'Okay, alright? Let's go, let's go,' And also, some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, 'What? Okay, all right. This is a kid's movie? I guess it's not a kid's movie. Okay, cool. Yeah, that's good.' So it's very, very, super exciting to me."

Santos said that if you were a fan of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, then you have no idea what you're in for when it comes to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Santos explained that the creative team went out of their way to do something completely different in this film compared to the first one.

"I think something that one of the producers would say was, 'this is completely new. This is completely new. We're not trying to redo anything we've done before.' And when you see the movie, you will see that basically nothing is redone. And I remember when I was interviewing for the job, they were saying, 'Oh, you thought the first one was intense. You've seen nothing; it's gonna be amazing.' And I'm like, 'Sure, whatever you say.'"

It's good that the creative team isn't trying to make the lightning strike by making a carbon copy of the first movie. Even if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn't as good as the first movie, it will be interesting because it sounds like they are taking risks, which always leads to more interesting projects. Even ones that can't entirely stick the landing. That being said, I really want this to be good, and June cannot get here soon enough.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.