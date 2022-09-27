Halloween Ends Releases Final Trailer Two Weeks Out From Release

Halloween Ends just received a final trailer, as we are only two weeks out from the final confrontation between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. This final trailer makes this look like some kind of action movie, right down to the score. Which is exactly what you want from a series that is supposed to be about atmosphere and stalking in the shadows. Oh, wait, no it isn't. Watch below.

Halloween Ends: The Action Movie We Didn't Ask For

"It's a movie about a final reckoning… between Laurie and Michael," she says of Halloween Ends. "There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she's actually moved on. Laurie doesn't see Michael coming. And that's a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl." She adds, "This movie… this other character comes in that she's concerned about, but she's not thinking about Michael. And then Michael comes back. And so the fight was an unexpected fight." This sounds like the character that is in the official description, Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell. She also teased something else involving Corey: "The opening of this movie is every parent's worst nightmare. This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night that goes terribly wrong. It's so crazy intense."

This trailer zapped any leftover excitement I had left for this film. How this trilogy went so far off the rails so quickly is beyond me, but I am crushed about it. I hope I am wrong, more than anything. Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.