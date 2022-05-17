Spiderhead: First Poster, Trailer, Synopsis, and Images Released

Things at Netflix are looking a bit dicey these days, to say the least, but the streaming service is keeping its heads down and trying to keep things rolling even as they are laying people off. They have a lot of movies and shows on the shelf and are ready to release even as things are a bit on fire. One of those movies is Spiderhead which features a very impressive cast and an even more impressive director with Joseph Kosinski, who is about to go into another atmosphere provided Top Gun: Maverick does well at the box office later this month. Netflix has released the first poster, trailer, a detailed summary, and images from the upcoming movie.

In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether. Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, SPIDERHEAD is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick) and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland).

