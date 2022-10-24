Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Developing New Film, Obaid-Chinoy Directing

For the most part, things have largely been quiet on the Star Wars cinematic front aside from Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and the Rian Johnson trilogy that may or may never happen. Deadline reports that Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is developing and writing a new film with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will be attached to direct. The script is still being written but there's no production timeline at present.

The State of Star Wars Cinema

Lucasfilm and Obaid-Chinoy could not be reached for comment. Nothing has been revealed as to what the new film will be about. The report speculates that given how proactive execs were in finding a director for the film, this feature seems to have the most momentum out of all the films currently in development at the studio. The franchise on the cinematic front has largely been dormant since 2019's Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker as the last of the Skywalker Saga with the streaming platform Disney+ largely the focus on building the TV side from its original flagship series The Mandalorian.

A New Hope for Star Wars?

Several other live-action shows in addition to its continued robust animated presence have spawned since, like The Book of Boba Fett and Andor. Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally planned to be a film before it was adapted to be a limited series. There have been a few standalone films like 2018's Solo and 2016's Rogue One, which its success led to the creation of Andor.

Obaid-Chinoy is coming off her successful run on Ms. Marvel for Disney+. She originally gained notoriety for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015) and Saving Face (2012). She's currently committed to directing Paramount's adaptation of Brilliance which is being developed as a starring vehicle for Will Smith.