Ms. Marvel Season Finale Gave X-Men Fans Reason to Smile (SPOILER)

As you're reading this, the season finale of Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Adil & Bilall, with a teleplay by Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Dunn) is currently streaming across Disney+ screens. Now, if you've seen the episode or got spoiled on social media, then you know there are two moments that are sticking out the most with viewers this morning. With regards to the end credits scene, we're not going to go anywhere near that since the episode hasn't even been live for 12 hours yet. But that other thing? Well, that's definitely something of interest to not just X-Men fans but to MCU fans everywhere. So while the moment is brief, it's also important. So much so that we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and dropping a spoiler buffer image before passing along the intel.

Since you've been watching the series, you know that the background on Kamala's (Vellani) powers have evolved as more information was revealed. The bangle wasn't the source of her power, just a way of activating the power that was already inside of her. Deeper into the series, Kamala's told that she's a supernatural being known as a djinn. But in S01E06 "No Normal," her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) has an even bigger reveal, telling her that there is something different in her genes… "like a mutation." At that point, you can hear the brief clip from the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song play after Bruno's comment and before Kamala responds. Sound familiar? Because viewers were also teased with some "X-Men: TAS" love during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Patrick Stewart's Profession X (Charles Xavier) entering the scene at one point as the close-caption lists his entrance music as "'X-MEN'97' THEME PLAYING." Add into the mix the yellow, floating wheelchair that harkens back to the 1990s animated series, as well as Professor X's powers portrayed with those rippling circles, and it's clear to see that something is on the horizon when it comes to mutants in the MCU.

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans).