Star Wars: The Last Jedi Could Have Featured an Anakin Cameo

Star Wars The Last Jedi was chock-full of cameos, easter eggs, and franchise nods, but fans almost had an additional reference that they wouldn't have necessarily guessed.



Writer and director of The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson, recently revealed that he did in fact toy with the idea of bringing back Anakin Skywalker as a force ghost at a pivotal moment in the film in place of another.



On his personal Twitter account, Johnson was asked by a fan if the ghost of Anakin was ever even on his radar as a potential moment in the film, to which the director responded, "Briefly for the tree burning scene, but luke's relationship was with Vader not really Anakin, which seemed like it would complicate things more than that moment allowed. Yoda felt like the more impactful teacher for that moment."

The aforementioned scene in The Last Jedi features Luke going to a hollowed-out uneti tree where he expects to find the original Jedi texts (the source of all knowledge on Jedi religion), but they have actually been removed already by Rey hidden on board the Millenium Falcon. As Luke prepares to burn the remains, a Force-spirit Yoda appears to him and burns it himself (a moment that fans were already critical of, to begin with.)



Though it would have been fun to bring back Hayden Christensen as the younger Vader for a scene between father and son, as Johnson stated, the actual exchange between both was very different. Bringing back a fan favorite Yoda to impart his wisdom on Luke one last time and feeding fans desire for a glimpse at Yoda was certainly the way to go — the Luke and Vader exchange is probably best to leave it as is.



What are your thoughts on the proposed cameo? Would you like to have seen an Anakin easter egg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?