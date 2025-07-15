Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: francis lawrence, Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise On The Reaping: 4 More Tributes Have Been Cast

The big screen adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which will be released on November 20, 2026, has cast four more of the Tributes.

Article Summary Four new Tributes have joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, out November 20, 2026.

Lionsgate continues its casting blitz for tributes, adding rising stars to the anticipated Hunger Games prequel.

New casting video released to help fans connect faces to the iconic Tribute roles from Suzanne Collins' universe.

Sunrise on the Reaping explores Haymitch Abernathy’s origin and the deadly 50th Hunger Games in Panem.

Lionsgate has added more names to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It's been an on-and-off casting blitz with a bunch of announcements coming down with total silence for a couple of weeks, and then more announcements. The main cast appears to be in place, and now they are filling out all the Tributes. These roles aren't massive, but they have been a stepping stone for people starting out their careers. Jack Quaid and Alan Richardson had small roles as Tributes in the first and second films, respectively. Lionsgate dropped another one of the casting videos so fans can immediately put faces to the names they read in the books.

Sky Frances is Maritte, a Career Tribute from District 4; Tatyana Muzondo is Regina, one of two female tributes from District 7; Alina Reid is Kerna, one of two female tributes from District 9; Salimou Thiam is Clayon, one of two male tributes from District 9; John Doeble is Buck, one of two male tributes from District 10; and Karine Buffange is Hull, one of two male tributes from District 11. Shoutout to the Hunger Games wiki for all that specific information because I didn't know any off-hand.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift. The various tributes from the different districts will be played by Rada Rae, Percy Daggs IV, Laura Marcus, and Jhaleil Swaby and more as the cast continues to grow. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

