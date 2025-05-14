Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Lili Taylor Joins The Cast As Mags Flanagan

Lili Taylor will portray Mags Flanagan in the upcoming film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate confirmed Taylor's casting in a press release and an official video announcement for the film.

Taylor is a three-time Emmy nominee, known for roles in Daredevil: Born Again and Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Sunrise on the Reaping revisits Panem 24 years before The Hunger Games during the Second Quarter Quell.

It seems we have another familiar face in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. While the casting for the new characters has to be good for obvious reasons, the casting for the younger versions of beloved characters needs to be right on the money, or the fandom will reject it wholesale. Now, it wouldn't be the first time that the Hunger Games fandom thought they were getting A but ended up with B, and they got over it eventually, but 2010s fandom and the fandom of now are not the same beasts. So far, people seem pretty happy wth the previous generation castings, and we got another one today. According to a press release sent out by Lionsgate, Lili Taylor has been cast as Mags Flanagan, former Hunger Games champion-turned-District 12 mentor. Lynn Cohen previously portrayed her in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Like with the other casting announcements, we also got a short video confirming it.

Taylor is a three-time Emmy nominee who will next be seen in the second season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again as well as Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen. She can be seen starring in the mystery drama Outer Range on Amazon. In the literary space, this spring, Taylor released her debut book, Turning to Birds , a love letter to birding and the art of seeking peace in unexpected places.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, and Maya Hawke as Wiress. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

