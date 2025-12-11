Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Supergirl Sees The Truth In The Official Teaser Trailer

The official teaser trailer for Supergirl, which will be released on June 26, 2026, is here. While Superman sees the good in people, Kara sees the truth.

Article Summary The official teaser trailer for Supergirl has debuted, unveiling a darker perspective for Kara Zor-El.

The footage highlights Kara's trauma after surviving Krypton's destruction and sets a dramatic tone for the film.

Supergirl distinguishes her journey from Superman's by focusing on harsh truths rather than unflagging optimism.

Supergirl will soar into theaters on June 26, 2026, promising an epic DC adventure for longtime fans and newcomers.

The official teaser trailer for Supergirl is here, and it's teasing a very different outlook on the door. We get some good music drops, which people are likely to attribute to James Gunn, when in reality, director Craig Gillespie is also a big fan of pairing the right music with the right scene. We get the see some of the destruction of Krypton and that Kara is absolutely not coping well with any of this. The reality of the situation is that Clark got to avoid the level of trauma that Kara did by being a baby and unable to remember the destruction of the planet, while Kara is acting like she wishes she could forget. Of course, people are already saying this movie is going to flop and blah, blah, blah. We know it's because you hate women, don't try to give me other excuses; at least own your sexism. The end of the teaser shows you exactly what comics to check out in the meantime, which, when there is direct inspiration, should be added to every teaser for a superhero movie.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!