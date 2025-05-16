Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: creature commandos, superman

Superman: Alan Tudyk on James Gunn, Droids, Creature Commandos & More

Superman star Alan Tudyk on his streak of playing robots, working with DC Studios head James Gunn, Creature Commandos and more.

Alan Tudyk is one of the most versatile character and comedic actors in Hollywood. While he's predominantly known for supporting roles, he does star in the SYFY/USA sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien. He's certainly not slowing down any time soon from his live-action work and just as robust voiceover work. While wrapping up his too-brief return as fan favorite former imperial droid K-2SO in the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor, Tudyk spoke to Variety about two other standout roles for James Gunn's new DC universe, first as the voice of the Doctor Phosphorus in the animated series Creature Commandos and now, as the voice of one of the robots in Gunn's upcoming Superman that stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Superman: Alan Tudyk on His Streak of Playing Robots and James Gunn

When it comes to his past with Gunn and Superman, "I've known James for a long time, and the script is fantastic. I really like his kind of storytelling as well, though it's very different from Tony," Tudyk said. "It's a different kind of sci-fi, of course. The way James blends humor with these violent stories and a sense of realism with the fantastic right next to it — he's very good at exploiting that juxtaposition of things. It's people living their regular lives around extraordinary beings and extraordinary happenings."

Upon the irony of his predicament, Tudyk jokes, "I get to be another droid. This is my third robot (after K-2SO and Nanobot Man from 'Solar Opposites')! Everybody's talking about robots taking our jobs, and I'm doing my best to take jobs away from them. Will that make me a target? Maybe it will. But I'm willing to do that."

Tudyk also spoke about Gunn's new schedule and new responsibilities as DC Studios head, which have him busier than ever. "I also do 'Creature Commandos' with James and play Doctor Phosphorus. He wrote that whole thing while he was writing "Peacemaker" and had already written 'Superman.' Does he have time for anything else? But he seems to. He has time to run the whole studio! It's mad. I don't have that kind of focus, but that's why I do what I do with robots instead."

Superman, which also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced, comes exclusively to theaters on July 11th. Creature Commandos is available to stream on HBO Max, and Andor is available to stream on Disney+.

