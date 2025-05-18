Posted in: Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, superman

Superman: James Gunn "Can't Wait" For Us To Meet This Ma And Pa Kent

Superman writer and director James Gunn says he "can't wait" for us to meet Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Pa and Ma Kent.

The new trailer for Superman showed off a ton of new footage for everyone to see, and it's doing pretty decent numbers across various social media accounts for Warner Bros. and DC. July is a packed month at the box office, so it's not like this will be an easy win for James Gunn and the rest of the cast and crew, but people seem pretty excited about the film. In a Threads post two days ago, in response to someone saying how "weird" people are about Superman (which is true) and someone saying it seemed like they were a minority, Gunn replied, "Very very much the minority." One of the things people were being weird about was Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Pa and Ma Kent, respectively. Today, Gunn took to social media to express how excited he is for us to keep the two people who helped Clark on his journey and the two actors who portray them.

"In the excitement of this week's announcements, it's fitting to celebrate the anniversary of Ma & Pa Kent," Gunn wrote on his official X/Twitter account. "I can't wait for you to see Pruitt Taylor Vince & Neva Howell as the parents whose moral compass shapes our hero's journey. #Superman is in theaters July 11."

In the excitement of this week's announcements, it's fitting to celebrate the anniversary of Ma & Pa Kent. I can't wait for you to see Pruitt Taylor Vince & Neva Howell as the parents whose moral compass shapes our hero's journey. #Superman is in theaters July 11. Photo by… pic.twitter.com/2fS5nyJ8T0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

One of the things that fans found wonky about Man of Steel was how they approached Ma and Pa Kent, so people will be very critical of this version when Superman opens in theaters next month.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

