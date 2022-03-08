Blue Beetle: Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén Cast

Blue Beetle was first announced in November of 2018, but like many DC projects in early development, we didn't get much information about it right off the bat. In fact, we didn't hear much of anything until February of last year when it was announced that Angel Manuel Soto signed on to direct and that production on the movie would begin in early 2022. From there, we knew that things would move a little faster. In June of 2021, we finally got our first major casting announcement as Xolo Maridueña was first rumored to be in talks for the role of Jaime Reyes, and his casting was later confirmed in August of last year.

During DC FanDome, we got a piece of concept art, and we got a short panel as well. At the end of 2021, Blue Beetle was changed from an HBO Max exclusive release to a theatrical release and given an August 18, 2023 date. The production has been chugging along since the new year started, and it looks like they are getting ready to kick things off soon. That makes sense considering the release date and the time they are going to need for post-production. According to The Wrap, Blue Beetle has added Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén to the cast.

Marquezine is set to play Penny, the female lead and love interest to Maridueña's Jamie Reyes. Escobedo will play Jamie's younger sister, Milagros, while Guillén's role remains unknown. The rest of the supporting cast should continue to fill out as the early part of this year continues to soldier on. Maridueña spoke at the end of last year about how important he believes this movie is going to be in terms of representation and, as of December, they had done two suit fittings.

It's gonna be important, not only for Latinos and to see people of color, brown people, represented onscreen, but also show a story that we haven't really seen before.