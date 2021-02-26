Tasha Huo, Showrunner for the Tomb Raider Anime, Will Write Red Sonja

Another one of those forever delayed comic book properties is finally taking another step forward. Red Sonja, which is published by Dynamite Entertainment, who rightfully came under heavy scrutiny last summer for their connections to Comicsgate, has been in development hell since 2010 and seems to be one of those projects that keeps getting kicked while it's down. Then again, maybe they shouldn't have hired Bryan Singer of all people to direct it in 2018. That didn't end up happening, and the movie was removed from Millennium Films slate, and Singer was fired from the project. We finally got some more movement in June of 2019 that Transparent creator Joey Soloway was taking on the project. It's been radio silence ever since, but today we got some big news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tasha Huo, who is showrunning and executive producing the upcoming Tomb Raider anime, is writing the script. Now that things are moving, reports are that Soloway and their team will start casting right away. Millennium will be pre-selling the film at next week's EFM.

"I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help shepherd her story and start this cinematic journey. There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja's ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet," said Soloway. "She is an ancient heroine with an epic calling, and translating that to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I can't wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision." Added Millennium co-president Jonathan Younger: "We're very excited to be bringing Red Sonja to the market and the world. This has been a long time coming. Having Joey Soloway at the helm of this feminist icon franchise is the perfect recipe for a magical adventure, which is exactly what the world needs today."

At the moment, we don't have anything in the ways of casting, but it's going to be interesting to see who they end up hiring to play Red Sonja. In the 2010 film that almost happened, the role was initially going to be played by Rose McGowan until she suffered an injury to one of her arms. Amber Heard was also a rumored frontrunner in 2011 as well. What is going to be extremely interesting is going to be seeing this character, who is kind of the epitome of the hyper-sexualized female warrior, through the eyes of a woman like Huo as the writer and directed by someone who is non-binary and gender-nonconforming like Soloway. I had to look very hard through a bunch of Red Sonja covers in our gallery to find the least sexualized one above. So walking that line of being faithful to the source material and modernizing it for an audience that isn't so fond of that hyper-sexualization is going to be fascinating.