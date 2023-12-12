Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: art the clown, damien leone, Lauren Lavera, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Will Welcome Back Lauren LaVera As Sienna

Terrifier 3 will officially welcome back Lauren LaVera as Sienna, as more details emerge about the sequel, in theaters October 25th, 2024.

Article Summary Lauren LaVera returns as Sienna in the Terrifier 3, hitting theaters Oct 25, 2024.

David Howard Thornton is back as Art the Clown in the holiday-themed horror sequel.

Director Damien Leone shares Terrifier 3 starts at the insane asylum from Terrifier 2.

Chris Jericho rejoins the cast, with hints at a potential Terrifier 4 in the future.

Terrifier 3 is about to ramp up production, as Deadline revealed that Terrifier 2 star Lauren LaVera will return as fan-favorite final girl Sienna. Lavera was a huge hit with fans in the last one, almost as much as they love David Howard Thornton's Art the Clown. He will also be back, ready to sleigh a town around Christmas. Yes, as we told you before, Terrifier 3 is a holiday horror film, as teased during this year's re-release of the second film in theaters. The Deadline article also had story details from director Damien Leone, who says we will start the movie in a familiar place and how Chris Jericho will play a part.

Terrifier 3 Picks Up Right Were 2 Left Us

"We are in pre-production right now. We're going to start shooting in two months, beginning of February. So, we're in the thick of it. We're assembling our crew; we're still casting; we're getting locations in order; special effects are being created; and we're still working on drafts….This one is going to pick up where part two left off, in the insane asylum, so you're going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild. So, we have to get Chris [Jericho] back in there and see how he becomes a part of that situation."

There is a lot of information in that Deadline article, including, and I hope you are sitting down reading this on your phone, that a door will be left open for a fourth film as well. Can you imagine that? All joking aside, it is pretty wild to see how far they have brought these films, considering the subject matter and how violent they are.

More from Terrifier 3 as we learn it. It opens in theaters on October 25th, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!