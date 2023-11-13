Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: damien leone, David Howard Thornton, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Teaser And Poster Make Their Way Online

The previously theatrical-only Terrifier 3 teaser trailer is now online, as well as the first poster. The film will debuts in October 2024.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 teaser and poster released online, promising Art The Clown's return.

The film is set to debut in October 2024 and will feature a Christmas Eve setting.

Director Damien Leone vows to push boundaries with the upcoming horror sequel.

Unexpected holiday theme intrigues fans, adding a twist to the franchise's terror.

Terrifier 3 was teased earlier this month if you attended the re-release of Terrifier 2, and now those teases are online. The third film in this unlikeliest of franchises will see Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) return to terrorize the citizens of Miles County on Christmas Eve. "Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit. In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown." said director Damien Leone. You can see the teaser and first poster down below.

Terrifier 3 Will Be The Most Violent Christmas Film Ever

Cineverse, in partnership with Bloody Disgusting, unveiled today the online teaser for Terrifier 3. This development follows the recent announcement that Terrifier 3 will hit theaters nationwide on October 25, 2024. During the re-release of Terrifier 2 in theaters on November 1, which came in at number 5 in gross box office, fans had the opportunity to catch the Terrifier 3 teaser. The teaser also revealed an intriguing twist—the upcoming installment will be Christmas-themed, adding an extra layer of anticipation for horror enthusiasts. In the third installment of Damien Leone's breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Setting this at the holidays came out of left field, but I love it. These are not films for the faint of heart, and while not my cup of tea, there is no denying that they have tapped into something that horror fans have been craving. Besides Art himself, David Howard Thornton, who else from the cast of part 2 is returning, we don't quite know yet. Stay tuned as we learn more; we will share it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!