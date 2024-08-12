Posted in: Movies, NEON, Trailer | Tagged: james wan, stephen king, The Monkey

The Monkey Teaser Trailer & Poster Released By NEON, Out In February

NEON has released the first teaser trailer and poster for their Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, which will be out in February

The Monkey is a new Stephen King adaptation coming to theaters on February 21, 2025, from NEON. They released the first teaser for the film today, as well as the first poster. If their campaign for Longlegs proved anything, it is that they are capable of spreading awareness for a film far and wide without spending a ton of cash. The film is written and directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), produced by James Wan, and stars Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek).

The Monkey Is In Good Hands

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them." Here is the poster for the film, which will keep you up at night. I know I have had to look away from it multiple times already.

I can't say that I have read this story, but I can say that this is a fantastic cast. Perkins made a name for himself this summer with the success of Longlegs, so The Monkey is going to be poised to be one of the breakout hits of the winter for sure. NEON is making a ton of noise in the horror space, and you better believe that this is going to continue that trend.

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.

