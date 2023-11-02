Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: art the clown, bloody disgusting, damien leone, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Will Release In Theaters On October 25, 2024

Art The Clown will return to theaters to take on Christmas in Terrifier 3 on October 25th, 2024, announced this afternoon.

Key Points "Terrifier 3" is set to hit theaters on October 25, 2024, featuring Art the Clown.

The film follows the success of "Terrifier 2" which earned an unexpected $11 million in 2022.

Director Damien Leone promises to continue pushing boundaries with nastier kills and a crazier storyline.

Return of specific cast members from "Terrifier 2" is still unknown, stay tuned for more updates.

Terrifier 3 has been dated. Cineverse and our pals at Bloody Disgusting have announced that the third outing for Art The Clown will debut in theaters on October 25, 2024. This follows the debut of the first sneak peek of the film as part of a re-release of Terrifier 2 in the last couple of days in theaters. This time, Art is coming for Christmas, as the residents of Miles County will have to deal with the murderous clown on the holidays. That second film became the most unlikeliest of hits in 2022, pulling in $11 million, becoming the talk of Hollywood, and making Art The Clown a new icon in horror.

Terrifier 3 Takes Aim At Christmas

"Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit. In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown." says director Damien Leone. "In the world of horror, Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise stands as a defiant embodiment of anti-Hollywood ethos," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "With an unwavering commitment to delivering precisely what the fans desire, Leone has crafted an entirely independent sequel. Terrifier 3 is going to have nastier kills, a bigger budget, and an even crazier storyline."

Setting this at the holidays came out of left field, but I love it. These are not films for the faint of heart, and while not my cup of tea, there is no denying that they have tapped into something that horror fans have been craving. Besides Art himself, David Howard Thornton, who else from the cast of part 2 is returning, we don't quite know yet. Stay tuned as we learn more; we will share it.

