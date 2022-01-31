Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Full Trailer Goes Up, Out On Feb. 18th

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is back, and it looks brutal, and also a bit like another continuation of a slasher franchise we have seen in recent years. The full trailer is out, only two weeks away from release on Netflix, and Leatherface is looking pretty spry for a killer who has been gone for almost 50 years, at least according to the new timeline we are working with here. You can see what I mean, including one of the cringiest jokes in a horror film since Busta Rhymes said "Trick or treat, Mother F$!#@#", down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcI6SFiK_yk)

That Canceled Joke Doesn't Fit Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This is a direct sequel to the original 1974 classic, much like the David Gordon Green Halloween films, including the fact that we are getting an older version of Leatherface, played by Mark Burnham, this go-around. He is joined by Elsie Fisher ("Castle Rock"), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige ("Star Trek"), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy ("War & Peace"), and Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) playing Sally Hardesty. David Blue Garcia (Tejano) directed the movie, which was written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Director David Blue Garcia recently talked about paying tribute to the original and how excited he is for fans to pick out all the easter eggs:

"It felt important to honor the original 'TCM' at every opportunity," Garcia said via email. "John's voice is iconic in the original opening, and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It's also a subtle way of letting the fans know they're in good hands. I can't wait for fans to analyze and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren't even intentional. I swear some stuff just happened, and it's kind of freaky," Garcia said. "I will say that we shot with one of the original, working Poulan chainsaws from the original film. On set, every morning, I would walk by the prop cart, touch it and get its blessing for the day. I wanted some of its '70s magic."

This looks an awful lot like Halloween 2018…

Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.