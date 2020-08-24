New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Film Directors Flee Project

A Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel is in production in Bulgaria, and the production is in big trouble. A week into the shoot, directors Andy & Ryan Tohill have left the project. The reason given is the age-old reason, "creative differences". Taking the reigns now and sitting in the director's chair will be David Blue Garci, whose feature debut was the $58,000 budget Tejano, which premiered at the Dallas International Film Festival before landing on HBO in January. He has also directed many commercials for many different brands. Deadline had the news first. This new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a direct sequel to the original, forgoing all other sequels and remakes. Starring in this new film is Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), and Moe Dunford (Vikings).

We Probably Didn't Need Another Texas Chainsaw Massacre

"Sources said the abrupt change was made over the last 48 hours because financier Legendary didn't spark to what it saw. So Garcia will be re-shooting from scratch. The film returns to the roots of the Hooper and Kim Henkel creation that was considered one of the scariest films of its era, even though most of the splatter was implied and not shown. The present-day film brings Leatherface back to terrifying life for an entirely new generation."

After the terrible Leatherface film from a couple of years ago, I was sure that this franchise was dead as a doornail. But, like all horror, you can't keep a good villain or franchise down if it has name recognition. Other than that, there really is not a reason to make another one of these. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the iconic films in all of horror, and to see it cheapened over the years by all of these terrible money-grab sequels is a travesty.