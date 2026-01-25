Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later: the bone temple, aaron taylor johnson, sony pictures

Nia DaCosta on Why One Character from 28 Years Later Doesn't Return

The filmmaker behind the recent horror film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple opens up about why one character was left out of the story.

Article Summary Director Nia DaCosta explains why Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character Jamie doesn't return in 28 Years Later

Spike is forced to navigate the post-apocalyptic world alone, a key theme of the new trilogy

The sequel introduces Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell, expanding the story in unexpected directions

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple opens to modest box office, but critical buzz suggests lasting appeal

After narrowly surviving a series of close calls in 28 Years Later, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Jamie seemed like the kind of character the new trilogy could (potentially) keep around. Instead, the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives without him, leaving young Spike to face the infected world on his own. And just in case you're wondering if it had to do with any availability issues for the star, it's now apparent that absence was an intentional choice. Because, according to director Nia DaCosta, it is the entire point of this era for the popular horror franchise.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Director Nia DaCosta Addresses One Character's Absence

In a new interview, DaCosta confirmed that Taylor-Johnson's character was never meant to return for the second film and explained why keeping Jamie offscreen mattered thematically. DaCosta explains, "This phase is about not being at home and not having the security of dad to save you. I think that's why it was really important for it to be Spike on his own, trying to figure out how to navigate the world."

The first 28 Years Later followed Spike, his father Jamie, and his ailing mother Isla on Lindisfarne, then sent the boy across a quarantined Britain in search of help. That journey ended with Spike leaving a newborn at the island gates and striking out alone, a somewhat somber ending that clearly set the stage for a harsher next chapter. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple picks up that thread.

Set further along in the planned new trilogy, the sequel centers on Spike's new life alongside Dr Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, whose discovery at a titular monument threatens to reshape what remains of the world. And this time, Jack O'Connell's cult leader Jimmy Crystal becomes the boy's tormentor, pulling him into a legitimate nightmare that questions whether the infected are still the most dangerous force on the landscape.

At this point, critics have embraced the film's stranger, more spiritual direction. However, the box office story is a little less thrilling. Sony's sequel opened to about $13 million domestically and around $31 million worldwide, fairly soft numbers compared to the first film's stronger debut, although word of mouth and that critical buzz could give it legs over the next few weeks.

So, while fans who hoped to see Jamie again may be disappointed, DaCosta's comments make it clear that Spike's solo chapter is baked into the design of this trilogy. Plus, with a third film already mapped out, we're definitely eager to see how Spike adapts without the security of his former home.

