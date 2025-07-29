Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, anime, Chinese cinema, CMC Pictures, Jaiozi, Ne Zha 2, Yang Yu

Ne Zha 2 English Dub Trailer Released for Aug Theatrical Re-Release

A24 released the trailer for the English dub of Ne Zha 2, which is opening in the US in August as part of the summer blockbuster movie season

Article Summary Ne Zha 2 English dub trailer drops ahead of its August North American theatrical re-release by A24 and CMC.

Michelle Yeoh headlines the English voice cast, joined by Vincent Rodriguez III, Aleks Le, and others.

The Chinese animated blockbuster grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide, making waves beyond Asia.

Ne Zha 2 premieres August 22 in IMAX, 3D, and premium formats across the US, Canada, Australia, and NZ.

A24 has picked up the rights to the English dub of the Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 with CMC Pictures for re-release in North American cinemas in August. The original Chinese version opened in February in the US and across the world and has grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide, with the bulk of the box office in its native China, but it was also a hit across Asia. The English voice cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Ne Zha's mother, Lady Yin. Vincent Rodriguez III, Aleks Le, Damien Haas, and Crystal Lee. Michelle Yeoh is just going to be in just about every Big Asian-American release now. Get used to it. Here's the English dub US trailer.

Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to 2019's Ne Zha (which was also a huge hit and a box office milestone for animation films in China at the time, just not a US billion-dollar hit yet), which was an origin story about the birth of chaotic demigod Ne Zha and his friendship with the dragon prince Aobing. Ne Zha was the song of a general who was supposed to embody a heavenly pearl gem, but the gem was split into two, and he was born bearing the chaotic side, which made him a chaotic, unruly kid. Imagine Dennis the Menace with superpowers. Hated and misunderstood by the local townsfolk, the lonely kid befriends the refined prince Aobing, who was the only being with powers who could keep up with him, unaware they're supposed to be mortal enemies – and they're bearers of the two halves of the heavenly pearl. Ne Zha is a lonely little boy who wants to be loved, and he is a hero's journey as he struggles to be accepted and defies destiny to forge his own while saving the world. You can watch it free and legally on YouTube, including with an official dub and dialogue that's as funny as the original Mandarin. Ne Zha 2 is over two hours long, is bigger and more epic, employing virtually every animation studio in China, and has too many rapid-fire jokes to follow even to Chinese speakers, so an English dub where you can follow the jokes is welcome.

The English dub of Ne Zha 2 will premiere on August 22nd, in IMAX, 3D, and other premium formats in the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand theatres.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!