Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Final Trailer Released

Lionsgate released the final trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which will be released in theaters on November 14th.

The franchise returns with new and returning cast members for another magic-fueled action adventure.

The trailer showcases a blend of high-energy heists, daring illusions, and playful over-the-top action.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film promises more twists and global stakes for the Four Horsemen crew.

The Now You See Me movies are not only becoming a franchise but one that people seem genuinely excited for, which is still rather baffling. The first two are two of the dumbest movies you'll ever watch, and I mean that with so much affection. They are a blast in the dumbest way possible; a lot of the heavy lifting is being done by the cast. We're gaining a bunch of new cast members for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and how they gel with the established cast will be the thing that makes or breaks this film. The final trailer is out now and seems to be very aware of the fact that these movies are approaching a level of ridiculousness rivaled only by The Fast Saga, but we're not here for a smart time, we're here for a good time, and this movie seems to be setting up that if nothing else.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

