Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Detailed Synopsis Sets Up New Horrors

Just a few days ago, we were pleasantly surprised with the news that Texas Chainsaw Massacre would soon be coming to Netflix – even revealing a first teaser trailer, with a February 2022 release planned. The footage immediately established that this chapter would serve as an official sequel to the first film, setting up a new cast with hints of returning characters. Now, Netflix has now unveiled the official synopsis for the return to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, noting that an OG scream queen will return with a new actor taking on the role.

Netflix describes the upcoming film by sharing, "Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area's residents – including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who's hell-bent on seeking revenge."

As we've recently seen from the return to Halloween with Laurie Strode, or the next refreshed take on Scream still including Sidney Prescott, there's something purely magical about the power of a kick-ass heroine. Knowing that Sally will soon return in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it's safe to assume that the next film will tap into the lively nostalgia for legacy characters.

The sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia; the screenplay is penned by Chris Thomas Devlin, with the story by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues. In addition to the cast listed in the synopsis, Texas Chainsaw Massacre stars Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Alice Krige, Nell Hudson, Sam Douglas, William Hope, and Jolyon Coy.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix on February 18, 2022, and the trailer can be viewed here.