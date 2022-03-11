Promotional Site for The Batman Releases Images of The Riddler's Plan

It seems that they are still doing The Most when it comes to the marketing for The Batman at least when it comes to The Riddler. There has been a promotional website that has been making people answer riddles and all sorts of stuff for a couple of weeks now. Ever since the movie came out a progress bar has slowly been moving up and it hit 100% today. There was a new message from the Riddler and you got sent a zip file with a bunch of images and a PDF. If you haven't seen the movie yet this could be considered SPOILERS so don't look beyond the following image of The Riddler until you have enjoyed the movie yourself.

So the message on the site now says: "You've come this far. Now, let's see if you're willing to discover more. While you unmask everything that has yet to be revealed, I'm safe here. With my new friend. We will see you soon." The friend in question is this universe's version of the Joker played by Barry Keoghan. There is also a PDF journal that gets a little wild-looking right here. There is probably something hidden there and good luck if you can find it. Here are all of the images that were in the zip file in the order that we have them. The file is called "know_what_i_know," so there we are. As far as promotional material goes, this sort of ARG thing that The Batman has done is probably the best part. Good luck finding the clues; I'm terrible at riddles myself.

