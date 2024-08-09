Posted in: Disney, Disney+, Marvel Studios, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged:

The 2024 D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog

It's time for the big panel of D23, the Friday Disney Entertainment Showcase, and we're in the room so join us for a liveblog of the presentation.

Article Summary Disney shifts D23 format to a single showcase at the Honda Center, enhancing attendee experience.

Expect updates on upcoming Disney and Pixar films like Moana 2, Zootopia 2, Frozen 3, and Toy Story 5.

Marvel previews could include footage from Captain America: Brave New World and potential updates on Blade and more.

TV highlights could feature Marvel series like Agatha All Along and Star Wars shows including Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka.

Disney decided to shake things up a bit when the comes to the big presentation at D23. They want to get more people into the presentations, and they also don't want people sleeping outside or on the floor of the convention center basement just to get in. So we're moving to the Honda Center and this time, we're getting one massive entertainment showcase that is covering it all. We're in the room at the Honda Center and ready to liveblog the whole thing for you.

On the movie side, where Disney has said they are putting a little more focus than streaming, there is a lot to cover. On the animation front, we know that Moana 2 is right around the corner, and there is some evidence of Zootopia 2 on the D23 show floor, not to mention Frozen 3. From Pixar, they are likely going to take a victory lap from Inside Out 2 and start really pushing Elio and Toy Story 5. Not quite on the animation or live-action front, we have Mufasa: The Lion King coming out this December with other big live-action offerings, including Snow White and Tron: Ares.

We also have another Avatar film set to come out in 2025 that we know nothing about and they showed off footage of that at the last D23. From Marvel, we know there is more footage from Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* we could see and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We could finally get some information on Blade but announcing it at D23 is extra funny and there are some extra release dates and unknown titles to throw in as well. There are a couple of Star Wars movies in pre-production so maybe we'll get some titles or more official dates for those.

All of that is just the movie side of the D23 showcase. For TV, there is plenty as well. Marvel has a whole pile of shows in the can, like Agatha All Along, which we have seen some footage of, and Daredevil: Born Again, which has a floor presence. Others include Ironheart, Wonder Man, Vision, Nova, X-Men '97, What It…?, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and You Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but the animated ones are probably going to make an appearance at the animation preview panel and not here.

Star Wars is still very much hanging out in streaming and Skeleton Crew on the D23 show floor but we also have new seasons of shows like Andor, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. Disney could throw a bone to The Orville, which might be one of its most underrated shows of the last decade, and throw a bone and some more love to Percy Jackson after its successful debut. Follow along with us at the D23 presentation below, and let me know what you are hoping to learn about.

Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!