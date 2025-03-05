Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2: New Poster And Details About The SXSW Activation

Amazon MGM is looking to make a splash at South by Southwest with sequels to movies that performed pretty well at the time of their release but managed to gain some rather impressive fanbases overtime. Another Simple Favor is one of those movies, and one if you're able to see at SXSW you should because it's not getting a theatrical release, and the other is The Accountant 2. The film was been in varying levels of development for a hot minute now, but it seemed like they were on the slow and steady train until COVID and the strikes completely derailed everything. The movie is premiering at SXSW and getting a theatrical release at the end of April. Today, we got a new poster and some details about ah activation that fans can check out if they are attending SXSW.

"WHAT: THE ACCOUNTANT 2 SXSW Activation

WHERE: 701 Trinity St Parking, Austin, TX 78701

WHEN: Saturday, March 8th

RSVP HERE: ACCOUNTANT2MovieSXSW.com

THE ACCOUNTANT 2 activation at SXSW is a destination that brings fans directly into an interactive world of THE ACCOUNTANT 2 movie. The experience will begin with Christian Wolff's recognizable Airstream. Past the Airstream, attendees will be able to enter the indoor tent to explore photo moments, a paintball shooting range to create unique art pieces, larger than life puzzles, and line-dancing with a live band.

Food and refreshments will be provided in the Airstream."

The Accountant 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O'Connor, stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. It will be released in theaters on April 25, 2025, after premiering at South by Southwest.

