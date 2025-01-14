Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the alto knights

The Alto Knights: First Trailer And Poster Have Been Released

Warner Bros. released the first trailer and poster for The Alto Knights from director Barry Levinson, starring Robert De Niro in duel roles.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils Robert De Niro's gangster film, The Alto Knights, directed by Barry Levinson.

De Niro takes on dual roles in this powerful tale of crime bosses in New York's gritty underworld.

The trailer promises a classic crime saga, enhanced by Levinson's skilled direction.

The film premieres March 21, 2025, set to face box office competition from Snow White.

It's time for another gangster movie. Only this time, instead of one, Robert De Niro, we have two because he's playing two roles. Double the De Niro means double the gangster movie or something. The Alto Knights is about what you would expect from a film about this time period with De Niro in the leading roles, but director Barry Levinson could be the deciding factor here. He's very underrated and has spent some significant time in the last couple of years directing excellent episodes of television shows. This also has an excellent supporting cast as well. People love gangster movies; they always have, and this one has the added benefit of being based on a true story. The late March release date is probably the thing that is the most eyebrow-raising since you would think this would be something more fall-based, but then again, the release calendar doesn't really exist anymore. The Alto Knights is opening opposite Snow White, but they weren't ever courting the same audience, to begin with. Even so, if Warner Bros. has a single functioning brain cell, they will go into this opening weekend hoping for a solid second place and be happy with it. They dropped the first trailer and poster today.

The Alto Knights: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures, The Alto Knights stars Academy Award winner Robert De Niro in a dual role, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson.

The film follows two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city's streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.

The Alto Knights was written by Oscar nominee Nicholas Pileggi (Goodfellas) and produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler (Rocky, Goodfellas), Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler, with Mike Drake executive producing.

De Niro stars alongside Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Kathrine Narducci (The Irishman), Michael Rispoli (Billions), Michael Adler (Peppermint), Ed Amatrudo (Till, Nashville), Joe Bacino (Kick-Ass), Anthony J. Gallo (The Irishman), Wallace Langham (Ford v Ferrari), Louis Mustillo (Cooper's Bar, Mike & Molly), Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto (Billions) and Robert Uricola (Raging Bull).

Joining Levinson (Rainman, Dopesick) behind the camera are Oscar-nominated director of photography Dante Spinotti (The Insider, L.A. Confidential), production designer Neil Spisak (the Spider-Man films, Dopesick), Oscar-nominated editor Douglas Crise (Babel, Dopesick), Oscar-nominated costume designer Jeffrey Kurland (Bullets Over Broadway, Tenet), award-winning casting director Ellen Chenoweth (Past Lives) and composer David Fleming (Hillbilly Elegy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Irwin Winkler Production, a Barry Levinson Film, The Alto Knights. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and released in theaters nationwide on March 21, 2025, and internationally beginning 19 March 2025.

