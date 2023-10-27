Posted in: Clip, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: Introducing A New Role In A New Clip

A new clip from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes has the young members of the Academy learning about the new roles they will be taking on.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is promising to show an inflection point for Coriolanus Snow and how he becomes the man we see in the original films, but it is also an inflection point in the world of Panem. This is where we see The Hunger Games change into something else from just punishment into punishment, masking itself as theater and entertainment. In a new clip, we see that this world continues to take the worst possible route by making the first round of mentors close to or the same age as the people they are mentoring. There is no possible way this will end well for anyone. This clip also shows us some more of Viola Davis, who appears to be having the time of her life playing this character in every scene we see her in.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!