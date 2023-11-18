Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, Rachel Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: Rachel Zegler On Lucy Gray's Fate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler has own theory about the ultimate fate of her character, Lucy Gray.

Article Summary Rachel Zegler shares her take on Lucy Gray's ambiguous fate in the Hunger Games prequel.

Zegler interprets Lucy Gray as clever, and 12 steps ahead of everyone.

The fate of Lucy Gray is contrasted with Sejanus's downfall and belief in humanity's good.

Fans and Zegler alike hope for closure on Lucy Gray's story in future adaptations.

The book that The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is based on has been out since late 2020, but plenty of people haven't read the book but have every intention of seeing the movie. Star Rachel Zegler has shared her opinion on the ending her character got, but we will throw up a spoiler warning to get into it. However, since this is a prequel about why a villain falls into madness, it's probably all right to assume that it's not a happy one, but if you don't want specifics, don't look beyond this image.

Coriolanus and Lucy Gray are attempting to head North after they are both mixed up with a murder. They are both under the impression that they will be caught if they stay because the weapons used are missing. However, when they stop to rest, Coriolanus finds the guns, and an opportunity is presented to him. If he gets rid of the guns, he can return to his life and even get fast-tracked through the ranks to help return his family to glory. However, that would mean leaving Lucy Gray behind; she even calls herself a "loose end." She goes out to get them some food and vanishes, and when Coriolanus goes to look for her, he is bitten by a snake and thinks he sees her. He finds the scarf he gave her that was his mother's and one of her earrings, but she is nowhere to be found. It's unclear whether or not he shot her, if she's dead, or if she got away safely to the North to live out her life. It's implied at the end of The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes that not knowing is the thing that pushes him over the edge. Zegler told Collider that she has her own theories about whether or not Lucy Gray escaped.

"I can feel that she got away," Zegler said. "She's so much more clever than anybody gives her credit for because it's just one of those stories where Coriolanus thinks that he's ahead of the game, and in reality, he's 12 steps behind her. I like to think that she truly, just like the bird and Lucy Gray in the poem that she sings, that she flies away and that she gets to be free the way she wanted to be, that she really did run like the others were planning to do, and what Sejanus wanted to do, that she was gonna do that and carry out that deed in honor of somebody who couldn't escape Coriolanus like she could."

Zegler says she doesn't believe that Sejanus, Coriolanus's friend, former classmate, and peacekeeper, wasn't strong enough to make it. Sejanus is caught by Coriolanus, who records him explaining what treason he would commit, and publicly hanged for his crimes. Lucy Gray also hears Coriolanus in the recording and seems to understand that he was involved with the death of someone he once considered a friend. Zegler believes that Sejanus is too kind in a world that isn't kind at all.

"And it's not because Sejanus wasn't strong enough; it's just that his heart was too good, and Lucy Gray's isn't," Zegler explained. "I believe she's golden-hearted, but I believe that she's got more of an edge than anybody else in the film does without having to actually be a bad person. I believe that she believes in the good of humanity, and so she thinks she can probably either start again or just be free and hide. I hope we get to see the continuation of her story. I don't know, I'm not in charge, but I hope one day."

In The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, we hear that Lucy Gray still has one foot in the arena, and perhaps that is the difference between her and Sejanus. She had to fight with blood on her hands to survive, while Sejanus didn't have to do anything like that. He was a little naive and probably believed, on some level, that his father's money could always protect him. The unknown fate of Lucy Gray is very much the point, but no one can blame Zegler or anyone else for wanting a little closure for the character.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!